Iraq, Saudi Arabia top Arab tourist arrivals to Turkiye in August 2024

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced, on Tuesday, that Iraq and Saudi Arabia topped the list of Arab countries in terms of the number of visitors to Turkiye in August 2024.

According to the ministry's data, Saudi Arabia led the Arab countries with 203,622 tourists. Iraq followed in second place, with 111,960 tourists, marking a 1.88% decrease compared to the same month in 2023 when the figure reached 134,444. This also represents a 2.71% decline from 2022, when 180,736 Iraqis visited Turkiye.

Jordan ranked third with 51,636 tourists, followed by Kuwait in fourth place with 40,948 tourists. Lebanon came in fifth with 36,937 tourists, the UAE sixth with 16,446 tourists, Qatar seventh with 12,237 tourists, and Yemen eighth with 3,684 tourists.