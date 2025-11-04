Arab tourists to Turkiye: Iraq records highest number

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries in the number of tourists visiting Turkiye in September 2025, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry’s statistics, 120,000 Iraqis visited Turkiye during the month, followed by Saudi Arabia with 64,114 tourists, Algeria with 34,548, Jordan with 32,953, Lebanon with 29,486, and Egypt with 25,000 visitors.

Morocco came seventh with 22,000 tourists, Libya eighth with 21,000, and Kuwait ninth with 15,000 visitors.