Syrian Tourism Minister reports surge in Arab tourists, notably from Iraq

Shafaq News/ Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini announced that Syria is witnessing a significant return of Arab tourists this year, particularly from Iraq and Jordan, who are arriving in organized tour groups, along with a notable influx of Lebanese visitors.

The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported on Sunday that the minister stated, "This year, we are seeing thousands of our Arab brothers and neighbors, as well as a remarkable return of expatriates."

Martini emphasized that the number of Arab tourists is steadily increasing, and "there is a great deal of optimism about the influx of Arab visitors. The greatest optimism, however, lies in the return of Syrian expatriates, whose spending contributes to development, treasury payments, employment, and the operation of various projects."

In March 2024, Yassin Sharif Al-Hajimi, the acting head of the Iraqi embassy in Damascus, announced a reduction in visa fees for Iraqis coming to Syria for tourism, religious visits, or medical treatment. The costs were lowered from $80 to $50, with a one-month stay under the same conditions, obtainable at Damascus Airport or land borders.

According to the ministry's latest data, Syria has recorded over 1.002 million tourist arrivals by the start of July 2024, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Out of these, 894,000 were Arab tourists, and 108,000 were foreign visitors. The surge is notably driven by an increase in Iraqi tourists, reaching 205,000, a 55% rise from the same period in 2023. Lebanese tourists follow closely, with Jordanians and Bahrainis also contributing to the increase.

Among foreign visitors, Germany leads, followed by Sweden, the United States, Russia, and, in similar numbers, Iran, Pakistan, the Netherlands, India, Turkiye, and Canada. Syrian expatriates returning home totaled 1.25 million, showing a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2023.