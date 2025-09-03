Iran's tourism strategy seeks Iraqi visitors

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has identified Iraq as a priority market for foreign tourists, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri announced on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, he placed Iraq in the second group of target countries, alongside Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, calling the Iraqi market an important source of visitors for religious tourism and medical travel.

The country attracted more than 1.2 million medical tourists last year, generating nearly $2 billion in revenue, but the sector declined sharply after the recent 12-day war with Israel.

Aiming to attract between 9.5 million and 10 million foreign visitors by the end of 2025, Salehi Amiri set out plans to raise arrivals through closer cooperation with neighboring countries, with ''Iraq expected to play a central role.''