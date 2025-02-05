Iraq tops list of Arab visitors to Turkiye in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first among Arab countries in the number of visitors to Turkiye in 2024, Turkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.

According to ministry data, 968,834 Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye last year, marking a 7.8% decrease from 2023, when the number stood at 1,051,721. The figure also reflected a 13% drop from 2022, when 1,208,895 Iraqis traveled to Turkiye.

Saudi Arabia ranked second among Arab visitors, with 869,453 tourists in 2024, followed by Algeria with 324,042, Jordan with 301,641, and Kuwait with 264,440 tourists, the ministry said.