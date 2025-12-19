Spain condemns US sanctions on ICC judges as Israel welcomes move

Shafaq News – Madrid

Spain condemned the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), while Israel welcomed the move, according to official statements issued on Friday.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry said the sanctions undermine the independence of international justice and weaken the rule-based global order, reiterating Madrid’s support for the ICC as a “cornerstone of accountability for serious international crimes,” according to a statement by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spain deplores the new sanctions imposed by the USA against two judges of the @IntlCrimCourt.Spain expresses its solidarity with and support for the International Criminal Court and upholds its key role in the fight against international impunity.🔗https://t.co/Mf2u1nE0HK pic.twitter.com/Yw7VXOUvQ3 — Spain MFA (@SpainMFA) December 18, 2025

In Israel, Netanyahu welcomed the US decision, thanking Washington for what he described as a clear stand against the ICC. In a statement, he said the court has “no authority” over Israel and accused it of acting in a politically motivated manner, reiterating Israel’s rejection of the Gaza-related investigation.

Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

The reactions followed Washington’s announcement on Thursday of sanctions against ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the judges had engaged in efforts to investigate, arrest, or prosecute Israeli nationals without Israel’s consent.

According to the US statement, the two judges voted with the majority earlier this week to reject Israel’s appeal seeking to block an ongoing ICC probe into alleged crimes committed in Gaza.

The ICC responded by rejecting the US sanctions, describing them as an attack on the independence of an impartial judicial institution operating under a mandate granted by its member states. The court warned that targeting judges for carrying out their duties undermines the international legal order.

Washington has long opposed ICC investigations involving Israel and has argued that the court lacks jurisdiction over countries that are not members. The sanctions announced this week follow earlier US measures against ICC officials linked to cases involving Israel.

The ICC’s Gaza-related investigation remains ongoing, despite continued objections from Israel and criticism from the United States.