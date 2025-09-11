US imposes largest sanctions package on Houthis

Shafaq News – Washington / Sanaa

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced a new package of sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah).

According to the department’s statement, sanctions were imposed on 32 individuals and entities, as well as four vessels, “in an effort to disrupt the Houthis’ fundraising, smuggling operations, and attacks.”

Among the sanctioned entities are several Chinese companies that, according to the Treasury, helped transfer military components, along with other firms involved in arranging shipments of dual-use goods to the Houthis. The department added that the sanctions also target oil smugglers and shipping companies linked to the group.

US President Donald Trump described the new measures as the largest of their kind taken by Washington against the Iran-aligned movement.

Houthis have disrupted global trade since late 2023 by launching hundreds of drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea, stating they are targeting vessels linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians following the war in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have killed over 63,000 people.

In May, Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the Houthis, after a confrontation that lasted approximately two months.