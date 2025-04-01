US airstrikes on Yemen as “Houthis” intensify attacks
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansarallah)
launched missile and drone strikes on US Warships in the Red Sea, including the
aircraft carrier Truman, using cruise missiles and drones.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that clashes
were ongoing at the time of the announcement, which marks the third statement
issued in the past 24 hours.
The statement further explained that military operations
against US forces will continue with increased intensity in the declared
operational area, specifically targeting US warships.
Earlier, the US aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on
several sites in Yemen. According to Yemeni media outlets, the airstrikes
targeted the building of the Water Authority in the Al-Mansuriyah district,
southeast of Hodeidah Governorate, as well as the Washha area in Hajjah Governorate,
northwest Yemen, with three consecutive strikes.
Additionally, US warplanes carried out two successive
airstrikes on Saada Governorate in northern Yemen, causing material damage but
no reported casualties so far.
Earlier, The US aircraft launched five airstrikes targeting the Jarbain area in the Sanhan district, south of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.