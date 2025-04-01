US airstrikes on Yemen as “Houthis” intensify attacks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansarallah) launched missile and drone strikes on US Warships in the Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier Truman, using cruise missiles and drones.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that clashes were ongoing at the time of the announcement, which marks the third statement issued in the past 24 hours.

The statement further explained that military operations against US forces will continue with increased intensity in the declared operational area, specifically targeting US warships.

Earlier, the US aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on several sites in Yemen. According to Yemeni media outlets, the airstrikes targeted the building of the Water Authority in the Al-Mansuriyah district, southeast of Hodeidah Governorate, as well as the Washha area in Hajjah Governorate, northwest Yemen, with three consecutive strikes.

Additionally, US warplanes carried out two successive airstrikes on Saada Governorate in northern Yemen, causing material damage but no reported casualties so far.

Earlier, The US aircraft launched five airstrikes targeting the Jarbain area in the Sanhan district, south of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.