CENTCOM: Over 800 Houthi targets hit since March in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that it has conducted "an intense and sustained campaign" against the Houthi movement in Yemen since mid-March.

The statement, released hours after General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, visited the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), emphasized that operations have been carried out using "detailed and comprehensive intelligence ensuring lethal effects against the Houthis while minimizing risk to civilians."

During his visit to the USS Carl Vinson, Kurilla thanked the Sailors for their "professionalism, competence, and dedication in support of continuous operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen."

US forces launched fresh strikes yesterday targeting Houthi military assets, adding to months of pressure aimed at degrading the group's ability to threaten international shipping routes.

CENTCOM stated that since the start of Operation Rough Rider, over 800 targets were hit, and hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous senior leaders, including missile and UAV officials, have been killed.

"The strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations," CENTCOM said. These facilities housed "advanced conventional weapons, including anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and uncrewed surface vessels" used in attacks on international maritime routes, it added.

CENTCOM stressed that "to preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations," adding that "we are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do."

According to the statement, attacks by Houthi ballistic missiles have dropped by 69%, and strikes by one-way attack drones have decreased by 55% since the operations intensified.

US strikes also targeted Ras Isa Port, destroying its ability to accept fuel — a move CENTCOM said will "begin to impact Houthi ability to not only conduct operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their terror activities."

While the Houthis have continued to launch attacks, CENTCOM noted that the effectiveness and frequency of these operations have been significantly degraded.

The statement also underscored Iran’s ongoing support for the Houthis, saying, "The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime."

"We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met," the statement concluded, reaffirming that the goal remains "the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region."