Fresh strikes: US hits Houthis' positions in Taiz, Amran

Shafaq News/ US warplanes launched fresh airstrikes on Sunday targeting Houthis' (Ansarallah) positions in Yemen’s Taiz and Amran provinces.

Yemeni media outlets reported that US aircraft carried out six strikes on Houthi-controlled sites across Taiz province, located in southwestern Yemen.

The "Al-Sahil Al-Gharbi" news website, affiliated with the Yemeni Joint Forces, said three strikes targeted a Houthi camp near the Al-Barh Cement Factory in Maqbana district, west of Taiz.

Three additional strikes hit Houthi gatherings, military vehicles, and frontline positions in the areas of Saqm, Wadi Juradi, and Jabal Sudan, close to the frontlines with the Joint Forces on Yemen’s western coast.

US forces also carried out two airstrikes on Houthi military sites and barracks in Harf Sufyan district, north of Amran province.

Houthi-affiliated media confirmed the strikes in Amran, describing them as "American aggression". However, they did not report on the strikes in Taiz.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.