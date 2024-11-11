US-UK airstrikes target Ansarallah sites in Yemen

Shfaq News/ On Monday, US and UK airstrikes targeted multiple areas in Amran and Saada provinces in Yemen.

According to Al-Masirah, a Houthi-affiliated channel, “Seven strikes hit Harf Sufyan district in Amran, while two additional strikes targeted Al-Rahbah in Al-Safra district, Saada.”

On Sunday, similar airstrikes targeted “the Jarban military camp in Sanhan, southeast of Sanaa.” The camp, according to sources, serves as “a base for Houthi missile units, supported by Iranian Revolutionary Guard experts.”

Additionally, the Hafa military camp in southern Sanaa was struck twice within a few hours, marking the second recent attack on this location following a US B-2 stealth bomber assault last month. Local Yemeni sources indicated that the Hafa camp, which has been a frequent target, “contains extensive underground bunkers and tunnels from the era of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.” The site is reportedly used by “Houthis and Iranian Revolutionary Guard experts for missile assembly and drone construction.”

The recent airstrikes also extended to military positions in Harf Sufyan and along the Saada border.

These US-UK operations came shortly after similar strikes on Sunday that targeted al-Hafa and al-Nahdeen camps in Sanaa’s Al-Sabeen district.

The Houthis have intensified their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming these actions are “in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza,” where Israeli airstrikes have killed about 45,000 Palestinians.

Since the onset of these maritime attacks, over 100 incidents have led to the deaths of four sailors, the sinking of two vessels, and the ongoing detention of a crew and their ship by the Houthis.

As a result, some shipping companies have begun rerouting around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a critical passageway through which 12% of global trade flows. In response, the US leads an international maritime coalition to "safeguard navigation in this strategically vital region."

Until the moment, neither Houthis nor the US Central Command confirmed the attacks.