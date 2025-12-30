Imports drive Iraq-Kuwait trade jump of 116%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded a sharp increase in trade with Kuwait in 2024, Trade Minister Atheer Dawood Al-Ghariri announced on Tuesday, adding that the growth was nearly 116% compared to 2023.

In a statement, Al-Ghariri attributed the rise to higher Iraqi imports from Kuwait, noting, “it reflects expanding domestic demand and the growing role of the Kuwaiti market in meeting Iraq’s needs.”

Vehicles, transport equipment, and spare parts led imports, followed by various food products, and construction, electrical, and electronic materials.

On the export side, the minister said Iraqi shipments recorded positive performance, particularly in food products, underlining "the ministry’s efforts to support domestic production and expand access to regional markets."