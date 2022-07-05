Report

Iraq hands over a new batch of Kuwaiti documents and properties

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-05T08:17:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign affairs announced on Tuesday receiving 738 boxes containing Kuwaiti properties that were lost during the Gulf war in 1990.

The boxes contained a sword dating back to the era of the country’s former emir, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and two copies of the Holy Qur’an, in addition to Media materials belonging to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information.

Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Qahtani expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi efforts to continue handing over the archives belonging to the State of Kuwait and praised the bilateral relations between the two countries.

