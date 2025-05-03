US pounds Houthi positions in Yemen with multiple strikes

Shafaq News/ The US conducted over 30 airstrikes on Saturday, according to Arab media outlets, intensifying its military campaign against the Houthis (Ansarallah).

The strikes reportedly hit key Houthi strongholds in six separate districts and islands, targeting military installations, communication points, and suspected launch sites for drone and missile attacks.

In Marib province, six airstrikes hit the Madghal district. Meanwhile, ten airstrikes were carried out in the northern Houthi-controlled territories of Khab, al-Shaaf, and al-Jawf. North of the capital Sanaa, a strike hit Bani Hashish on the city's outskirts, while three additional strikes were reported in Harf Sufyan, a strategic district in the Amran governorate.

Further west, US aircraft targeted coastal areas in Hodeidah. Two airstrikes struck Kamaran Island, and another targeted the al-Salif district, both known for suspected Houthi maritime activity.

Houthi media confirmed some of the attacks but did not provide further details. Casualty figures have not yet been reported.

The strikes, part of Washington’s ongoing effort to curb Houthi threats to international shipping, mark one of the largest single-day escalations since operations began in March.

The renewed military action comes amid continued US claims that the Houthis are destabilizing maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, particularly since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, where Israeli hostilities resulted in more than 61,709 deaths.