Houthis announce attacks on US destroyer and two ships

Shafaq News / Yemen's Houthi group (Ansarallah) announced, on Sunday, that they had targeted a US destroyer and two ships with missiles and drones in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated, "Our missile force and naval units carried out two military operations in the Red Sea. The first operation targeted a US destroyer with several ballistic missiles."

He added that the second operation targeted the ship "CAPTAIN PARIS" with multiple naval missiles.

Saree also mentioned that the drone unit conducted a third military operation, targeting the ship "Happy Condor" in the Arabian Sea with several drones.

Since November 2023, Ansarallah have been conducting military operations in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait against ships they claim are Israeli or heading to Israel, in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

In response to the Houthi naval attacks, the United States and the United Kingdom have been conducting a military operation since January 12, which includes airstrikes and missile attacks against Houthi targets in their controlled areas in Yemen.

Following the military operations by Washington and London, Ansarallah vowed to retaliate, expanding their targets to include American and British commercial and military ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.