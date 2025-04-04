Yemen's Ansarallah attack US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed attacking the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other American naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the operation lasted several hours and marked the second such confrontation in 24 hours.

Saree added, “During the engagement, two air attacks that the enemy was preparing to carry out against our country were thwarted. The Yemeni Armed Forces are confronting the American aggression against our country and are preparing to confront any potential developments in the coming period.”

Earlier today, Yemeni media outlets reported US airstrikes targeting Al-Asaeed area in the Kataf district of Saada province, a stronghold of the Houthis in northern Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run Ministry of Health in Sanaa said Thursday that US strikes have killed or injured 257 civilians since mid-March.

The confrontation comes amid escalating tensions following President Donald Trump’s warning that “YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP!"

The Houthis initiated its attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023, to pressure for humanitarian aid access to Gaza. A ceasefire in January 2025 led to a temporary halt in these attacks, until the collapse of the truce and Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza, when the Houthis declared the resumption of their attacks.