Houthis claim new attack on US carrier

Shfaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed attacking the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other American naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Ansarallah’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that over the last few hours, the missile and UAV forces, with the participation of the naval forces, clashed with several warships in the northern Red Sea with cruise missiles and drones. This follows a similar operation on Friday.

“The targeting operation, which lasted for hours, prevented the enemy from launching aggressive attacks on our country during the targeting period,” Saree continued.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية اشتباك مع القطع الحربية المعادية شمالي البحر الأحمر وعلى رأسها حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية ترومان وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ المجنحة والطائرات المسيرة، واستهداف سفينة إمداد أمريكية تابعة لحاملة الطائرات "ترومان". pic.twitter.com/YaBCynfsnS — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) April 5, 2025

There was no immediate comment from the US military.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing US-led air campaign in Yemen, which resumed in March 2025 following a breakdown in the January ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Washington has since conducted at least 41 airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas including Saada, Sanaa, and Hodeidah, according to Yemen’s health ministry, which reported 61 fatalities and 139 injuries.

The Houthis began targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023 in what they said was an effort to pressure for humanitarian access to Gaza. Attacks ceased temporarily under a ceasefire in early 2025, but resumed after its collapse and the renewal of Israeli operations in the Strip.