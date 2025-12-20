Iraq rejects rumors of incoming foreign strikes

2025-12-20T21:52:19+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the country faced imminent military strikes as “completely false.”

In a statement, INSS confirmed that the government had “not received any messages of this kind,” urging media outlets to “exercise accuracy” when covering matters related to Iraq’s national security.

The clarification came after the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat published a report on December 20 claiming the Iraqi government had received warnings from an “Arab state” and a “Western intelligence agency” about possible attacks.

