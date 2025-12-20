Iraq rejects rumors of incoming foreign strikes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the country faced imminent military strikes as “completely false.”

In a statement, INSS confirmed that the government had “not received any messages of this kind,” urging media outlets to “exercise accuracy” when covering matters related to Iraq’s national security.

نفي ..نشرت صحيفة الشرق الأوسط بتاريخ 20 كانون الأول 2025 تقريراً إدعى أن الحكومة العراقية تلقت رسالتي تحذير من دولة عربية وجهاز استخباري غربي حول قرب تعرض العراق لضربات عسكرية، وفي الوقت الذي ننفي فيه صحة ما ورد في تقرير الصحيفة أعلاه جملة وتفصيلاً نؤكد أن الحكومة العراقية لم… pic.twitter.com/3UzTPG0KWP — جهاز المخابرات الوطني العراقي (@INIS_IQ) December 20, 2025

The clarification came after the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat published a report on December 20 claiming the Iraqi government had received warnings from an “Arab state” and a “Western intelligence agency” about possible attacks.