Syria boosts military presence on Iraq, Lebanon borders

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Syrian army reinforced its deployment along the country’s borders with Iraq and Lebanon to secure the borders amid escalating regional conflict, the military said Wednesday.

In a statement, Syria’s Military Operations Authority noted that the deployed units include border guard forces and reconnaissance battalions tasked with monitoring cross-border activity and combating smuggling.

Earlier, a Syrian security source told Shafaq News that, in light of rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US, Damascus had issued field orders to thwart any attempts to launch military operations from Syrian territory, whether directed by Hezbollah or Tehran.