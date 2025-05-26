Syria's military overhauls ranking system for commanders

Shafaq News/ Syria’s transitional government will require faction commanders to graduate from the military academy before receiving ranks in the army, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra announced on Monday.

A defense ministry committee will grant exceptional ranks based on three criteria instead: academy graduation, military seniority, and current responsibilities.

Abu Qasra confirmed that the first phase—integrating armed units into the Ministry of Defense—has concluded. The next stage will focus on formalizing ranks, issuing IDs, and training forces.

“Our objective is to transform the armed forces into a professional institution with a national doctrine that protects Syria’s people and borders,” he said.

Notably, during a summit in Riyadh, US President Donald Trump urged Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa to expel foreign fighters as a condition for lifting sanctions.