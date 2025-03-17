Lebanon-Syria border clashes kill 17 in 24 hours

Shafaq News/ Seventeen people were killed and 52 others injured in the past 24 hours as border clashes continued between Lebanon and Syria.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said the violence had left seven Lebanese dead and 52 wounded. “Six people were killed and 42 injured on Monday, while on Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was killed, and 10 others, including a four-year-old girl, were wounded.”

On the Syrian side, Syria TV reported that 10 Syrian army soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours, with at least five fatalities on Monday alone.

The clashes erupted on Sunday in Lebanon’s northeastern Hermel region after three individuals were killed. Syria’s Ministry of Defense said they were Syrian soldiers and accused Hezbollah of executing them—an allegation Hezbollah has denied.

A Lebanese source told Shafaq News that three Syrian soldiers had crossed into Lebanese territory to steal livestock and were confronted and killed by local shepherds. The Lebanese army later coordinated with Syrian authorities and returned their bodies.

The Lebanese army said it was in contact with Syrian officials to restore stability, adding that Lebanese towns had come under fire from across the border. “Our forces have responded to the sources of fire using appropriate weapons and reinforced troop deployments to contain the situation,” the army said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the situation on the country’s eastern and northeastern borders was unacceptable. “I have given directives to the Lebanese army to respond to sources of fire,” he said.