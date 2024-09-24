Thousands leave Lebanon for Syria amid heightened Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ An estimated 5,000 Syrians and Lebanese crossed into Syria from Lebanon on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported, following a series of Israeli attacks that killed more than 500 and injured more in less than a day.

The state-run al-Watan newspaper said that around 2,000 Lebanese citizens had entered Syria by midday, with a similar number waiting to complete border formalities. Approximately 3,000 Syrian citizens had also returned home.

At least 558 people, including 50 children, have been killed and 1,835 wounded in Israel’s fierce bombardment of various parts of Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Syrian authorities said they have deployed additional border personnel to facilitate the influx of people, and the governor of Rif Dimashq governorate visited the border to oversee operations and ensure the smooth passage of arrivals.

In preparation for a potential surge in refugees, the civil defense in Homs announced the establishment of five main shelters with a capacity of 40,000 people, along with nine backup shelters for 25,000. These facilities are equipped with essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, and basic supplies.

The health directorate in Homs has also placed hospitals and emergency services on high alert to respond to any medical needs.

Israel, meanwhile, has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 12 Palestinians across the besieged territory over the last 24-hour reporting period.

At least 41,467 people have been killed and 95,921 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number of those killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 was at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.