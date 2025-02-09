Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, Lebanon

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Israeli army conducted a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in both Syria and southern Lebanon.

The operations focused on an underground tunnel used by Hezbollah to transport weapons from Syria into Lebanon, as well as highland areas near the Litani River known to host the group’s weapons and rocket launcher sites. The exact number of casualties resulting from these strikes remains unknown.

These actions occurred against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since November 27. This ceasefire ended a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024, resulting in over 4,000 Lebanese casualties and the displacement of more than a million people. Despite the ceasefire, reports indicate that Israeli operations have resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens in Lebanon, including civilians.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel was originally required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26; however, the deadline was extended to February 18 due to non-compliance. Violations have also been reported. As of January 2025, Israel has allegedly breached the agreement more than 52 times, resulting in at least 15 fatalities, including a Lebanese Army officer.