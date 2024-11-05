Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Tuesday, that it had carried out an airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s central intelligence headquarters in Syria.

On X, the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated that "with the support of the Syrian regime, Hezbollah endangers Syrian civilians by establishing headquarters and deploying forces within civilian areas across the country."

In his statement, Adraee noted, "The Intelligence Section is considered the central intelligence body in Hezbollah, responsible for developing its intelligence picture, leading the organization’s intelligence efforts, and possessing information gathering and detection capabilities."

"The Intelligence Section operates an office inside Syria that includes collection and evaluation systems. The Section operates independently and under the direct guidance of the Intelligence Section Commander, Hussein Ali Hazima, who was killed in Beirut about a month ago along with Hashem Safi al-Din. Mahmoud Muhammad Shahin, Hezbollah’s Intelligence Section Chief in Syria, was also killed."

He continued, "Mahmoud Muhammad Shahin held a series of positions in Hezbollah and in the Intelligence Service before assuming the position of Chief of Staff in Syria in 2007. Over time, he gained experience and was able to build close working relationships with the Syrian regime and elements of the Iranian axis. He also led operations to build and activate the force in the areas of intelligence and air defense with the participation of various elements of the Iranian axis."

Last week, Hezbollah intensified its operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, targeting multiple Israeli troop concentrations and strategic sites in northern Palestine.

"In a series of coordinated attacks, Hezbollah fighters launched multiple barrages of rockets at Israeli forces near Khiam, focusing on the al-Omra and al-Yaqousa areas. Later, Hezbollah’s air defense units intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone and an Israeli warplane, forcing both to retreat from Lebanese airspace," according to Al-Mayadeen.

"In the evening, Hezbollah used high-powered rockets and drones to strike Israel’s Ein Shemer Base, Elyakim Military Camp, and Shraga Base. Additionally, rocket barrages from Lebanon triggered alarms across several northern Israeli cities, with Israeli media reporting explosions and power outages at military sites along the border."