Israeli strikes target Lebanon’s Dahyeh, explosion sounds in Syria’s Homs

Shafaq News/ Israeli air and artillery strikes targeted Beirut’s Southern Suburbs (Dahyeh) early Thursday, while airstrikes, believed to be Israeli, also hit the Syrian city of Homs.

Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

Footage showed a cloud of smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahyeh, following at least six waves of Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday, according to Sky News. Israeli evacuation warnings were issued for residents of Chouaifet El-Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry. In southern Lebanon, Israeli artillery struck the areas around Al-Jabeen and Marwahin, while Al-Mayadeen TV reported a civilian fatality in the town of Al-Hebbariyah due to Israeli shelling on olive groves at the town's outskirts.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern outskirts of Naqoura, while Israeli warplanes launched two missiles at the town of Deir El-Zahrani, one of which failed to explode.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the Israeli bombardment had led to 3,365 deaths and 14,344 injuries since the war began, including women and children. Over 1.2 million residents have been displaced.

Syria Explosion

In a separate incident, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported an explosion in the southern skies of Homs, stating that “air defenses were intercepting a hostile target in the same area.”

These attacks follow Wednesday's Israeli airstrike on the area of Qusayr in the southern countryside of Homs province in central Syria. "The Israeli aggression targeted a bridge in the village of al-Jubaniyah in the Homs countryside,” SANA affirmed.

For years now, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, however, these raids have drastically surged since the Gaza war started on Oct. 7.

‏Hezbollah’s Retaliatory Operations

Hezbollah continues its attack on Israel, "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people," according to the group.

In a series of statements, the Lebanese party said its fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Markaba with a rocket salvo, causing “confirmed” casualties. They also targeted another gathering in the settlement of Sasa and another between the towns of Houla and Markaba, also with a rocket barrage.

Israeli media reported that sirens were heard at Mitzvah in Western Galilee.

In this context, Yedioth Ahronoth said, “Hezbollah is capable of sending millions of Israelis to shelters daily, which would force Israel to lower its demands in negotiations.”