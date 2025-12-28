Landmine blast injures two in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News– Duhok

A landmine explosion injured two people on Sunday after it detonated beneath a snow-clearing vehicle in the Zakho administration in Iraqi Kurdistan, north of Duhok province.

A security source told Shafaq News that the blast occurred while a loader was clearing accumulated snow from a road in the area, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Both injured individuals remain in stable condition, while the relevant authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the landmine, the source added.

Since 2003, Iraq has identified more than 6,600 square kilometers contaminated by landmines and explosive remnants of war, clearing about 4,540 square kilometers, while over 2,000 square kilometers remain hazardous and require demining.

