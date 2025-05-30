Eight injured in landmine explosion in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Friday, eight civilians were injured in a landmine explosion in the Killa village of the Penjwen district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a local source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that all injured are receiving medical care at the hospital, adding that six of the victims are in stable condition.

Notably, Al-Sulaymaniyah is among the areas most affected by war remnants from past conflicts in Iraq.