Iraq security sweep: Suicides, trafficking arrests, and drug-related detention

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 8, 2026.

- Three Suicide Cases Recorded (Baghdad)

A security source reported that authorities recorded three suicide cases within 24 hours in separate areas of Baghdad involving two women and an Interior Ministry employee, with investigations opened to determine the circumstances.

- Student Killed, Two Injured in Traffic Accidents (Diyala)

A University of Diyala student was killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle near her campus in central Baqubah, while two others were injured in a separate collision on the Baqubah–Khalis road and transferred to hospital.

- Human Trafficking Ring Dismantled (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested five suspects in Kirkuk for attempting to sell a child for money during an intelligence-led operation. The child was rescued unharmed and handed over to social care authorities, while the suspects were referred to the judiciary.

- Drug-Related Arrest and Seizures (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a suspect in eastern Baghdad under Article 28 of the anti-narcotics law, seizing weapons, cash, electronic devices, surveillance equipment, and a vehicle.

- Detention Linked to Banned Group (Dhi Qar)

Iraqi intelligence forces detained a senior member of the banned Al-Qurban group south of Nasiriyah under Article 372 of Iraq’s Penal Code.