Iraq security roundup: Suicide, drug smuggling, and extortion network dismantled
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on December 9, 2025.
- Police Commissioner Suicide (Al-Anbar)
A police commissioner in Haditha died by suicide using his personal weapon, with investigators finding no early indications of foul play.
- Captagon Smuggling Attempt Thwarted (Al-Anbar)
Anti-narcotics forces arrested a truck driver at a border crossing after discovering roughly 200,000 captagon pills hidden in his vehicle in what authorities described as an organized smuggling attempt.
- Extortion Network Dismantled (Babil)
The National Security Directorate dismantled a network involved in extortion and threats against citizens, with investigations still underway.
- Gold-Theft Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)
Rusafa police detained three women accused of stealing gold jewelry and cash from handbags, pending judicial action.
- Fake Charity Collectors Detained (Baghdad)
Karkh Police Command arrested four individuals who collected money under a false charity affiliation and completed legal measures ahead of referral to the judiciary.