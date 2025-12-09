Iraq security roundup: Suicide, drug smuggling, and extortion network dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on December 9, 2025.

- Police Commissioner Suicide (Al-Anbar)

A police commissioner in Haditha died by suicide using his personal weapon, with investigators finding no early indications of foul play.

- Captagon Smuggling Attempt Thwarted (Al-Anbar)

Anti-narcotics forces arrested a truck driver at a border crossing after discovering roughly 200,000 captagon pills hidden in his vehicle in what authorities described as an organized smuggling attempt.

- Extortion Network Dismantled (Babil)

The National Security Directorate dismantled a network involved in extortion and threats against citizens, with investigations still underway.

- Gold-Theft Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Rusafa police detained three women accused of stealing gold jewelry and cash from handbags, pending judicial action.

- Fake Charity Collectors Detained (Baghdad)

Karkh Police Command arrested four individuals who collected money under a false charity affiliation and completed legal measures ahead of referral to the judiciary.