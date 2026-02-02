Syria’s northern cities lock down for state security transition

Shafaq News- Damascus

Internal Security Forces (Asayish) on Monday imposed curfews in Syria’s northern cities of Hasakah and Qamishli as the Syrian government moves to deploy 100 personnel under the latest agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a statement, Asayish indicated that a curfew in Hasakah would take effect today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. A similar measure will be enforced in Qamishli on Tuesday during the same hours.

The move comes as a Syrian security source previously informed Shafaq News that the personnel will be deployed in approximately 16 vehicles, scheduled to enter two designated headquarters in both cities. The deployment constitutes the first phase of integrating Asayish forces into the state security system, the source explained, adding that Syrian authorities are preparing heightened security measures amid concerns over protests opposing the move or counter-rallies by pro-government groups.

Damascus and the SDF concluded a comprehensive ceasefire on January 30, 2026, following weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The accord ends fighting, places SDF units within the Syrian military, transfers urban security in Hasakah and Qamishli to state control, merges Autonomous Administration structures into government institutions, affirms Kurdish civil rights, and facilitates the return of displaced residents.

