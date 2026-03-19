European countries and Japan plan measures to secure Strait of Hormuz shipping

Shafaq News- Brussels

Five European countries and Japan said on Thursday they are prepared to develop plans to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, following its closure by Iranian forces, condemning what they described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.

In a joint statement, the five countries are expressed readiness “to contribute to ensuring passage through the Strait of Hormuz” , pledging to take steps to stabilize global energy markets. They also vowed to support the countries most affected by the crisis through the United Nations and called for an immediate halt to attacks on oil and gas facilities.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for global oil shipments, lies between Iran and Oman and handles a significant share of the world’s energy exports.

Recent developments have disrupted shipping movement in the area, with reports of a sharp decline in vessel traffic and increased security risks. Asian countries including India, Turkiye, and Pakistan have begun discussions with Tehran to secure energy supplies amid restrictions on transit, particularly for vessels considered hostile by Iran.

Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly facing challenges in forming a maritime coalition to secure the waterway, and a return to normal shipping conditions could take weeks even under improved conditions.