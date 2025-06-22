Oil lifeline threatened: Iranian parliament backs Hormuz closure after US strike

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran’s parliament approved a resolution to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor, in response to overnight US airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Iranian state media, the measure was passed by a parliamentary majority and now awaits ratification by the Supreme National Security Council and final approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Strait of Hormuz—bordering Iran and Oman—is one of the world’s most vital oil transit chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Roughly 30% of global seaborne crude oil flows through the narrow passage. Any disruption to this route would carry significant economic and geopolitical ramifications.

The move by lawmakers follows coordinated US strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The assault, conducted with Israel’s coordination, was dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer by the Pentagon.

Iran has vowed retaliation, and diplomatic sources told Shafaq News that Tehran is preparing a multi-phase military response using advanced missile systems.