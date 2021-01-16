Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-16T17:02:06+0000
Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Shafaq News/Iran ‘foreign ministry on Saturday sent an official letter to the United States through Swiss Embassy in Tehran warning to file a complaint against in the international Court of Justice (ICJ) .

In this letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demanded from the United States to stop its “illegal actions against Iranian diplomats” at the international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which are headquartered in the United States.

“The US government has persecuted the Iranian diplomats and their families in the United States which is a violation of international law.” Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatib Zadeh said.

Zadeh added that the US government “has never been a worthy host”, and it has always “oppressed” UN diplomats that represent countries from different political views.

related

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-13 06:08:39
US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

Date: 2020-12-18 10:25:05
Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Date: 2020-07-27 07:28:43
Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

Date: 2020-11-10 18:23:15
Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Date: 2020-08-04 08:05:29
Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Date: 2020-12-04 14:22:32
Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Date: 2020-11-07 16:48:20
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Date: 2020-10-05 12:11:18
Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases