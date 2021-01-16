Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Shafaq News/Iran ‘foreign ministry on Saturday sent an official letter to the United States through Swiss Embassy in Tehran warning to file a complaint against in the international Court of Justice (ICJ) .

In this letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demanded from the United States to stop its “illegal actions against Iranian diplomats” at the international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which are headquartered in the United States.

“The US government has persecuted the Iranian diplomats and their families in the United States which is a violation of international law.” Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatib Zadeh said.

Zadeh added that the US government “has never been a worthy host”, and it has always “oppressed” UN diplomats that represent countries from different political views.