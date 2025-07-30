Iraq tops list of Iranian non-oil export destinations

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iraq ranked first among the top destinations for Iranian non-oil exports during the first four months of the current Iranian year, Iran’s Customs Authority announced on Wednesday.

The Customs Authority reported that the country’s total non-oil trade reached 61.02 million tons, valued at $34.175 billion, from March 20 to July 20, 2025. Iran exported 48.81 million tons of goods worth $16.549 billion, while imports reached 12.209 million tons at a value of $17.627 billion.

The Authority noted that China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Oman topped the list of export destinations. Imports came primarily from the UAE, China, Turkiye, India, Germany, Russia, and the Netherlands.