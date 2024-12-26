Tehran reverses decision to name street after late Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Tehran’s municipal council reversed its decision to rename a city street after the late Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar, citing the need for a more thorough review of street-naming policies.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the decision to rename "Bisotun Street" in District 6 was suspended and referred back to the council's naming committee for further evaluation.

Ali Reza Nadali, the spokesperson for Tehran's municipal council, emphasized that decisions regarding street names require careful consideration. "For now, Bisotun Street will retain its historic name," he said.

Nadali attributed the reversal to preserving the historical significance of Mount Bisotun, a landmark referenced extensively in Iran's ancient history and literature. The site features inscriptions from King Darius I of the Achaemenid Empire, dating back to around 520 BCE, commemorating his victories and solidifying his rule.

The council initially voted on Tuesday to rename the street, located between Fathi Shiqaqi Street and Jihad Square, in honor of Al-Sinwar, the late Hamas leader.

Notably, Tehran’s municipal council announced plans to name another street in the Iranian capital after the late Hassan Nasrallah, former leader of Hezbollah.

“The decision is a symbolic gesture to honor the martyr Hassan Nasrallah and support the axis of resistance,” said Tehran council chairman Mehdi Jamran. “It underscores the commitment of both citizens and officials to Islamic and national values, aiming to foster resistance and unity in society.”