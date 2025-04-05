Najaf Airport launches first direct flight from Medina

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Najaf International Airport welcomed its first direct flight from Medina, Saudi Arabia, marking the inauguration of a new air route between the two cities.

Aqeel Al-Fatlawi, a spokesperson for Najaf Airport, highlighted to Shafaq News that “the new service is an important step toward strengthening religious, tourism, and trade relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.” He also underscored the significance of the route during the Umrah season, which draws millions of visitors annually.

“This connection not only facilitates smoother travel for pilgrims but also supports broader cooperation between the two countries in key sectors,” Al-Fatlawi noted.

Additionally, Haider Ahmed, a representative of the International Air Company, confirmed that the airline has already begun operating flights from both Najaf and Baghdad to Medina. The current fleet consists of four aircraft, with plans to increase to six by June.

He also revealed that the airline intends to expand its network to include destinations such as Istanbul, Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain in the coming months.