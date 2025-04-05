Kirkuk marks Feyli Martyrs Day

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, Iraq’s Feyli Kurdish community gathered in Kirkuk to commemorate Feyli Martyrs’ Day, renewing appeals for justice, the implementation of court rulings, and stronger political representation within the Iraqi state.

The ceremony opened with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha in honor of those who lost their lives in state-led campaigns of violence, followed by speeches addressing the historical and ongoing challenges faced by the Feyli Kurds.

Amar al-Feyli, head of the Fifth Branch of the Feyli Kurdish Front in Kirkuk, underscored the weight of the day. “The Feyli Kurdish Front commemorates this painful occasion, which holds historical significance. It is observed to remember the tragedies and disasters the Feyli Kurds have faced throughout the ages,” he told Shafaq News.

This year’s ceremony came weeks after Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani designated April 2 as the official Feyli Martyrs’ Day and allocated a plot of land to establish a dedicated cemetery for Feyli victims.

While the move marked a formal gesture of recognition, it has sparked disagreement within segments of the community. Many Feylis argue that April 4 is more historically appropriate, as it aligns more directly with the dates of mass deportations and executions carried out by the former Baathist regime.

The Feyli Kurds, an ethnically Kurdish and predominantly Shiite minority, were subjected to systematic persecution under Saddam Hussein’s government, particularly during the 1980s. Thousands were stripped of citizenship, forcibly deported, imprisoned, and executed in what historians have described as a campaign driven by both ethnic and sectarian motives.

Despite decades having passed since the fall of the regime, the scars remain. Thousands of Feylis are still missing, and large numbers continue to live in displacement, especially in Iran. While several court decisions have acknowledged the atrocities committed against the community, Feyli leaders stress that the practical implementation of these rulings remains elusive.