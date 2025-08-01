Linked to prison atrocities: Iraq arrests former regime officer

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq’s National Security Service announced the arrest of Ajaj Ahmad Hardan, known as “Hajjaj Nagra al-Salman,” a former intelligence officer accused of grave human rights violations under Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The operation followed a six-month intelligence effort by security units in al-Muthanna and southern Saladin. Despite longstanding claims by his family that he was dead, investigators successfully tracked his movements and captured him in Saladin province.

During the Baath era, Hardan held several senior posts, including roles in al-Rumaitha, al-Najmi, al-Hilal, al-Basiyah, and finally at Nagra al-Salman prison, where he oversaw operations. Officials say he also participated in mass executions and the burial of victims in collective graves.

He is accused of torture, rape, and extrajudicial killings at the prison, particularly targeting Kurds forcibly relocated to al-Muthanna during the dictatorship.