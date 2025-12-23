Kurdistan’s Halabja halts New Year festivities after deadly Al-Sulaymaniyah floods

Shafaq News – Halabja / Al-Sulaymaniyah

Halabja province in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday cancelled New Year celebrations and related events in solidarity with victims of recent floods that struck Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province.

In a statement, the province media office said Governor Nuxsha Nasih ordered the cancellation as a gesture of solidarity among the people of Kurdistan.

Heavy rainfall on December 8 and 9 triggered flash floods in Chamchamal and parts of the Garmian administration area, killing two people, including a child.

Earlier today, Chamchamal Relief and Reconstruction Committee Head, Atta Mohammed, revealed in a press conference that 1,268 of the 1,302 residents affected by the floods have so far received financial compensation, with total disbursements reaching 1.749 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.22 million).

He pointed out that the floods damaged 2,078 properties and assets, including 1,302 homes, 210 shops and warehouses, and 569 vehicles, according to committee data.

Mohammed said total funds collected to support those affected have reached 14.5 billion Iraqi dinars, adding that final decisions on compensation for damaged vehicles and commercial properties will be taken starting December 28.

He also told reporters that 38 affected individuals have yet to come forward to collect their compensation, while four others informed the committee that they no longer require assistance due to improved living conditions.

