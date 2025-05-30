Kurdistan's transparency drive yields 16B Dinars in weekly non-oil income

Shafaq News/ Non-oil revenues in the provinces of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and the administrations of Garmyan and Raparin exceeded 16 billion dinars last week.

According to shafafiat.com, a public platform launched under the supervision of Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the four areas collectively generated 16,020,668,471 dinars (about $11.3M) in non-oil income between May 24 and May 30, 2025. The figures show that 94% of the revenues were collected in cash, while 6% were processed through checks.

Al-Sulaymaniyah, a major commercial hub in the Kurdistan Region, continues to attract traders from across the region. The bulk of non-oil imports into the area include food products, clothing, electronics, building materials, machinery, and vehicles.

These goods primarily originate from neighboring countries such as Iran, Turkiye, Syria, and Jordan, with additional imports from China, India, and various European nations.