KDP confirms strong position in kurdistan, dismisses rivalry with other parties

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has reaffirmed its strong position in the Kurdistan Region, with Ali Hussein, head of the KDP's Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja branches, asserting that the party does not view itself as a direct competitor to other political factions.

During a press conference on Thursday, Hussein highlighted the KDP's consistent influence since 1992, stating, “Our representation has neither increased nor decreased. We have consistently maintained our strong position.” He also addressed concerns about potential election delays, clarifying that “there has been no serious discussion of postponing the elections; they will occur as scheduled.”

Hussein pointed out the KDP’s intention to work with all political parties to form an inclusive government post-elections. “We don’t see any political party as a direct rival. All parties compete, and that’s natural,” he noted, reiterating the KDP’s enduring dominance in the region.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has scheduled the Kurdistan parliamentary elections for October 20, 2024, rescheduled from June 2024. The elections will determine 100 lawmakers from Erbil, Halabja, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

The KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have historically been rivals, with their conflict rooted in the late 20th century and characterized by both political and military confrontations. The KDP dominates the Erbil and Duhok governorates, while the PUK has a stronghold in the Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

Despite their rivalry, the KDP and PUK occasionally collaborate on issues related to Kurdish autonomy and rights, though tensions often emerge during elections and in dealings with the Iraqi government.

In the most recent elections, the KDP secured 32 seats in the Iraqi Parliament and 45 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament. The PUK obtained 17 seats in the Iraqi Parliament and 21 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.