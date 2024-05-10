Non-oil imports of Al-Sulaymaniyah surpass 10 billion dinars

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the non-oil imports for the governorates of Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, as well as the administrations of Garmian and Raparin, amounted to approximately 10 billion dinars during the past week.

According to shafafiat.com, a website operates under the auspices of the office of the PM Deputy, Qubad Talabani, non-oil imports in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Garmian, and Raparin from May 4 to May 10, 2024, amounted to 10,506,972,708 dinars.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is considered a significant commercial center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, attracting many traders from various parts of the region. The major non-oil imports in the governorate include food, clothing, electronics, building materials, machinery, and vehicles.

Most non-oil imports to Al-Sulaymaniyah come from neighboring countries such as Iran, Turkiye, Syria, and Jordan. Additionally, Al-Sulaymaniyah imports goods from countries like China, India, and Europe.

Non-oil imports play a vital role in Sulaymaniyah's economy by providing employment opportunities, stimulating economic growth, meeting the population's needs for goods and services, diversifying the local economy, and reducing reliance on oil revenues.

However, non-oil trade in Sulaymaniyah faces challenges such as bureaucracy, corruption, political instability, and exchange rate fluctuations. The local government in Sulaymaniyah is working to address these challenges to improve the business environment and attract more investments.