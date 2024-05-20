Iraq mourns President Raisi and Foreign Minister's tragic demise

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq observed a solemn day after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, and their companions while returning from Azerbaijan Province, northwest of the country.

In response, the Iraqi government announced a nationwide day of mourning for one day.

In Baghdad, citizens gathered outside the Iranian Embassy to light candles, expressing their deep sadness over the loss of Raisi and his delegation.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the Iranian Consul General Nasrallah Rashnoudi announced that the consulate would open its doors for three days to receive mourners and dignitaries paying their respects.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, Rashnoudi spoke of the immense loss felt by Iran and the region, emphasizing the constitutional continuity ensured by the appointment of acting officials to fill the vacant positions left by President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian.

"However, we have appointed an acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, and a foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, and within 50 days, constitutional institutions will conduct presidential elections as per the constitution."

Responding to inquiries about the circumstances of the crash, Rashnoudi clarified that "Iran lacked specific information regarding the incident's nature, whether it was a security-related event or not."

Rashnoudi also expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of sympathy and support received from neighboring countries in the Arab region and from the global community." This solidarity, he noted, "would strengthen Iran's resolve to forge positive and cooperative relations with its international partners during this challenging time of loss and transition."