KRG's Office of the Coordinator of advocacy calls the UN Council to take the necessary measures against Iran's; attack

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Office of the Coordinator of advocacy condemned the Iranian missile attack on Erbil, considering it "an attack on the lives of the citizens."

The Office, an entity in the Kurdistan Regional Government, stated, "The attack on the populated places in Erbil is an attack on the lives and security of the citizens of Kurdistan and the sovereignty of Iraq."

"This violation is an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state following United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. (103/36) of December 9, 1981." The Office added.

"According to the international law standards, the missile attack on Erbil and targeting citizens are considered an act of aggression and a violation of international human rights treaties and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."

The Office called the UN Security Council to "take the necessary measures" against this attack to " maintain international peace and security, and to prevent acts that threaten the security of Iraq and seek to eliminate them."

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday, March 13, with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.