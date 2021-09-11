Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-11T09:38:15+0000
Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, Iran renewed bombardment on Sidekan district, north of Erbil.

The District’s director, Ihsan Chalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian artillery bombed twice a village in Sidekan.

The Foundation of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces Command, affiliated with the Democratic Party opposing the Iranian regime, revealed that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards used artillery and drones to bombing the mountains of the Kurdistan Region announced that the Opposition downed a booby-trapped Iranian drone.

The Foundation said that since yesterday Friday evening, the Iranian artillery is continuing shelling the area. s.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been targets for Iranian and Turkish air and artillery strikes, aiming to target fighters opposing them. These operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

related

Two civilians injured in a Turkish rocket attack on Erbil

Date: 2021-03-19 20:01:59
Two civilians injured in a Turkish rocket attack on Erbil

Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Date: 2020-12-10 19:48:09
Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-03 10:49:23
Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Erbil’s governor to modernize the city

Date: 2020-09-05 15:38:23
Erbil’s governor to modernize the city

Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Date: 2020-08-06 13:10:19
Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Date: 2021-07-03 10:02:21
Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran