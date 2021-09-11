Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, Iran renewed bombardment on Sidekan district, north of Erbil.

The District’s director, Ihsan Chalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian artillery bombed twice a village in Sidekan.

The Foundation of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces Command, affiliated with the Democratic Party opposing the Iranian regime, revealed that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards used artillery and drones to bombing the mountains of the Kurdistan Region announced that the Opposition downed a booby-trapped Iranian drone.

The Foundation said that since yesterday Friday evening, the Iranian artillery is continuing shelling the area. s.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been targets for Iranian and Turkish air and artillery strikes, aiming to target fighters opposing them. These operations resulted in casualties and material damage.