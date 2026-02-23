President Barzani, US's Barrack discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday affirmed that the Region will remain a factor of security and stability, stressing the importance of continued dialogue as the path forward.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said Barzani received the US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, along with his accompanying delegation, in the presence of US Chargé d’Affaires to Iraq Joshua Harris.

The delegation conveyed their appreciation for Barzani’s initiatives aimed at stabilizing the region, easing tensions, and facilitating an agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the statement added, noting that the talks addressed relations between the United States and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments in Syria and the political landscape in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“Brazani highlighted the necessity of resolving issues through peaceful means and upholding peace and stability in the region,” the statement noted.

I’m pleased to receive @USAMBTurkiye Tom Barrack, accompanied by @USEmbBaghdad CDA Joshua Harris. We had productive discussions on Iraq–U.S. relations, the political process in the country, and recent developments in Syria.I reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to peace… pic.twitter.com/D3PFiK2zSa — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 23, 2026

Earlier, the US envoy met in Baghdad with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Hepresented Washington’s perspective on Iraqi government formation, expressing theUS appreciation for the Iraqi government’s step to transfer members of ISIS from detention facilities abroad to prisons inside Iraq. The move, he noted, reflects efforts to reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty and assume its legal responsibilities.