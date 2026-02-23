President Barzani, US's Barrack discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

President Barzani, US's Barrack discuss bilateral ties and regional developments
2026-02-23T20:58:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday affirmed that the Region will remain a factor of security and stability, stressing the importance of continued dialogue as the path forward.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said Barzani received the US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, along with his accompanying delegation, in the presence of US Chargé d’Affaires to Iraq Joshua Harris.

The delegation conveyed their appreciation for Barzani’s initiatives aimed at stabilizing the region, easing tensions, and facilitating an agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the statement added, noting that the talks addressed relations between the United States and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments in Syria and the political landscape in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“Brazani highlighted the necessity of resolving issues through peaceful means and upholding peace and stability in the region,” the statement noted.

Earlier, the US envoy met in Baghdad with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Hepresented Washington’s perspective on Iraqi government formation, expressing theUS appreciation for the Iraqi government’s step to transfer members of ISIS from detention facilities abroad to prisons inside Iraq. The move, he noted, reflects efforts to reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty and assume its legal responsibilities.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon