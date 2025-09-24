President Barzani, US diplomat discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Wednesday with Joshua Harris, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq, to discuss relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as unresolved issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the overall economic situation in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming general elections, financial entitlements, and the payment of public sector salaries in the Region. Both parties emphasized the need for urgent and unified solutions to these pending issues.

Harris reaffirmed the importance of continued partnership and cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, reiterating Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of joint collaboration.

The talks also covered counterterrorism efforts, including the threat posed by ISIS, and broader developments across the Middle East.