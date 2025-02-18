President Barzani: relationship with Baghdad at best, one team

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, described the relationship between the region and Baghdad on Tuesday as "very good," emphasizing that both sides are working as "one team."

In an interview with Iraqi state television, Barzani stated, "The relationship with Baghdad is very good, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani always strives to resolve the issues between Baghdad and Erbil in an atmosphere of friendship and peace."

He further highlighted that collaboration is ongoing as "one team" and reaffirmed that any problems that arise are addressed through dialogue.

Barzani praised the Prime Minister, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the Federal Supreme Court for their role in ensuring the success of recent elections. "Sometimes we need Baghdad’s support, and at other times Baghdad needs our support," he added.

The Kurdish President emphasized that Iraq belongs to all its people and that efforts must be made for a better future for all Iraqis and its components. He concluded that "relations between Baghdad and Erbil are at their best."

The relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government has experienced numerous changes, both positive and negative, especially concerning oil, the budget, and salaries.

Recently, there has been increased cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in various fields, particularly economic and political matters. This includes the completion of the population census, elections in the Kurdistan Region, and the participation of both Barzani and Prime Minister al-Sudani at the Munich Security Conference.