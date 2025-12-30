10 countries call on Israel to open Gaza crossings

Shafaq News- London

Ten countries, including eight European states, on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and urged Israel to take immediate action.

In a joint statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland described conditions in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic.

They warned that the arrival of winter has intensified civilian suffering, with heavy rainfall and falling temperatures worsening already dire living conditions. The statement noted, “about 1.3 million people in Gaza remain in urgent need of shelter assistance,” adding that more than half of Gaza’s health facilities are operating only partially, hampered by persistent shortages of essential medical equipment and supplies. It also highlighted that the collapse of the sewage system has left approximately 740,000 people exposed to the risk of toxic flooding.

Israel has announced it will stop dozens of aid organisations working in Gaza within 36 hours for failing to meet stringent new requirements to hand over personal details of Palestinian and international staff deployed in the territory.

The list of groups hit by the ban includes some of the world’s leading humanitarian organisations such as ActionAid, International Rescue Committee, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

“The majority of Gaza’s population—estimated at 1.6 million people—is now experiencing severe levels of acute food insecurity,” the ministers stated, emphasizing that relief efforts “continue to face significant constraints due to ongoing barriers to access.”

They pressed Israel to ensure that international non-governmental organizations can operate in Gaza on a sustained and predictable basis, emphasizing the need for Israel to allow the United Nations and its partners, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to continue carrying out their essential work.

Officials also advocated for removing what they described as unreasonable restrictions on certain imports, including medical and shelter-related equipment, and opening border crossings to enable a greater flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.