Western warning to Israel: Halt Gaza offensive or face sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada threatened to impose measures, including targeted sanctions, against Israel if it does not halt its renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“The Israeli government’s obstruction of essential humanitarian assistance to civilians is unacceptable and violates international humanitarian law, ”the three countries said in a joint statement released by the UK government.

The statement also condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, warning that they “will not hesitate to take further steps, including targeted sanctions.”

In a separate development, foreign ministers from 22 countries, including France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Japan, and Australia, urged Israel to allow the full and immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza under the supervision of the United Nations and NGOs.

A separate joint statement issued by Germany’s Foreign Ministry said the UN and humanitarian organizations “cannot support” Israel’s new aid delivery mechanism for Gaza.

Earlier, Israel announced the entry of aid trucks into the besieged Palestinian enclave for the first time since easing a blockade imposed on March 2.

Five UN trucks carrying humanitarian supplies, including baby food, entered Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, according to a statement from Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths confirmed that a total of nine trucks carrying relief supplies entered Gaza, following an 11-week near-total blockade.

Israel had blocked all aid deliveries to Gaza since March 2. However, the blockade has drawn growing international condemnation amid worsening humanitarian conditions and no clear Israeli commitment to a full cessation of hostilities.